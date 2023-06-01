BSUSD Welding Students GKN Tour

BSUSD CTE Welding students toured GKN El Cajon facility to see upfront operations on EB welding, Plasma welding and Aerospace TIG Welding processes.

I am currently working to partner with several companies to provide employment opportunities for students after High School or Trade school. Tours like this are essential to connect students with resources to help guide them into a skilled trade.

I want to thank all GKN's personnel and engineers for supporting our welding program. It was time well spent!