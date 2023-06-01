RSS

Home   About   Contact

   Sign In

Borrego Sun - Since 1949

Print  

By Mike Kitten 

BSUSD Welding Students GKN Tour

 

Last updated 6/15/2023 at 10:50am

BSUSD CTE Welding students toured GKN El Cajon facility to see upfront operations on EB welding, Plasma welding and Aerospace TIG Welding processes.

I am currently working to partner with several companies to provide employment opportunities for students after High School or Trade school. Tours like this are essential to connect students with resources to help guide them into a skilled trade.

I want to thank all GKN's personnel and engineers for supporting our welding program. It was time well spent!

You might be interested in:
 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.
 

Borrego Sun | 707 Christmas Circle, Borrego Springs, CA 92004
Ph: (760) 767-0777 | editorialsun@gmail.com | www.borregosun.com
Content and information copyright 2023 Borrego Sun, Inc.

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software
© Copyright 2023 Lions Light Corp.
— Software for newspapers & magazines


Sitemap   Privacy   Terms of Use   Submit Content   Mobile Browser

Rendered 06/16/2023 18:32