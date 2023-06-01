Walter Wesley "Butch" Barling

Jan. 27, 1950 – April 21, 2023

Butch, 73, passed away April 21, 2023. He fought a dreadful illness of pancreatic cancer for a number of months. He was born in Brawley, California in 1950 to his parents, Henry A. Barling Sr., and Lucy C. Barling – being their eighth child.

His family moved from Arvin, California to Borrego Springs in 1947, where his father continued employment with the DiGiorgio Fruit Corporation for many years.

Butch attended Borrego Springs Elementary, Julian High School, transferring to the Borrego Springs High School when it was completed.

In June 1976, Butch and Cindy Marks were married at Fonts Point in Borrego Springs, and continued to live there until they were divorced. Later, Butch married Julie Ann Scott, lived in Palm Desert, and they had one daughter, Katie, which he very much adored.

Butch's primary occupation was construction and lots of cement work, which he loved. However, he had many talents of which, one being an excellent auto mechanic by learning from his father, Hank.

Preceded in death by his parents, Henry Sr. and Lucy Barling; sisters, Ramona Barling, Carolyn Barling Goyer; brother Wayne Barling.

Butch leaves his loving daughter, Katie Barling of Palm Desert, California; brothers, Jackie Barling (Earlene) of Borrego Springs, Henry Jr. (Carol) of Borrego Springs; sisters, Betty Barling Schmitt of Prescott Valley, Arizona, and Janet Barling of Borrego Springs. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews whom adored him.

Our gratitude to Lori Nelson, longtime companion and good friend of Butch, for her helping with the care giving of Butch during his longtime illness.

The family plans to have a small celebration soon, and distribution of ashes at a later date. Suggest in lieu of flowers, donation to the American Cancer Society or your choice of charity.