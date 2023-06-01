1946 – 2023

Terrence C. Walsh passed away on Saturday May 23, 2023 at Saddleback Memorial Hospital in Laguna Hills as a result of complications from pneumonia. He was 76 years old. He was known as Terry to his close friends and associates.

Terry was born and raised in Gardner, Maine with two older brothers Dennis and Tom.

He graduated from Rutgers University in New Jersey with a degree in Physics. He then distinguished himself as an officer in the U.S. Army and completed multiple combat tours in Vietnam.

Terry made a career in the commercial lighting industry, spending 50 years working at various companies and ending up as President and CEO of Tempo Lighting. During his long career, he held executive roles at Tivoli Lighting, Zumtobel, JFL Lighting Group, Mold Cast and Prescolite. He was a frequent speaker at the International Electronics show, U.S. Department of Energy workshops and industry related trade shows. Between 2012 and 2014, Terry was dynamic in conveying the great advantages of LED lighting for designers, especially when paired with renewable energy sources. Those that opposed his theories, he would retort with his famous quote, "All you are doing is reorganizing the deck chairs on the Titanic."

With his various work commitments, he moved to the Bay Area in the early 70's, where he met his beloved wife Marilyn. They married in 1977 and lived in Alameda, California. In 1982, he transferred to New Jersey for work, then moved back to Southern California in 1987, where he and Marilyn settled into a house in Laguna Hills, also acquiring a home in Borrego Springs at the De Anza Country Club in 1999.

He was very involved in the club's activities, being instrumental in the takeover of the club by the new owners, the Heathcotts. He also acquired a house in Harpswell, Maine, where they spent their summers from 2015 to 2020.

Terry had a lifelong passion for astronomy, photography, cigars and the New York Yankees baseball team.

He is survived by his wife Marilyn and is preceded in death by his brothers, Dennis and Tom.