Millar Joseph (Skip) Northcott

Nov. 2, 1951 – April 12, 2023

Skip was 71 and passed away peacefully on April 12th at his Borrego home with his beloved wife Shelley by his side. He was known as Skip to everyone.

Skip graduated from Laguna Beach High School in 1970. While attending school, he went on a field trip to Coyote Canyon and fell in love with Borrego. He retired from the Operating Engineers Local 12 after 36 years. He always found time to return to his favorite place to go jeeping and camping. When he met Shelley, the love of his life, he shared the beauty of Borrego with her and she also fell in love with the badlands.

They were married 20 wonderful years. Skip's other passions were riding his Harley and driving his 1970 El Camino around town. Skip always said Borrego was God's Country. Whenever you hear a Harley, think of Skip riding his.

Rest in peace, you will be missed and loved everyday.