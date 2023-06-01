New Nonprofit Assumes Operation of Resource Center

After two and a half years under the umbrella of the Borrego Springs Youth and Seniors Center, a newly formed nonprofit corporation has assumed the operation of the Borrego Resource Center, and the Tuesday Food Pantry.

Former Honorary Mayor Martha Deichler will serve as the President of the Board of Directors of the new 501(c)(3) corporation. Silvia Arambula will continue as Resource Center Manager.

Martha was asked what she envisions for the Resource Center in the future.

She said, "The Resource Center will be a location where the community can access resources and services that enhance and improve their lives. These range from CalFresh and CalWorks to transportation, food banks and English/Spanish classes. We will grow and respond to the needs of the community."

The Food Pantry at the Resource Center is open on Tuesdays from Noon to 4 p.m., and volunteers are always welcome to arrive at 10 a.m. The Resource Center and Food Pantry are located on the east side of The Mall. It is a welcoming and relaxed place to volunteer and/or get healthy food for your family.

Cash donations are needed to support the Food Pantry and can be mailed to Borrego Springs Community Resource Center at PO Box 2356, Borrego Springs, 92004.

Another place to donate:

The Frugal Coyote, operated by the Borrego Valley Endowment Fund, is open Tuesday – Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and is located on the east side of the Center Mall, next to the Performing Arts Center.

Donations of household goods and clothing are welcome during business hours.