Andrew Hayes Runs for State Assembly

Andrew Hayes, a self-proclaimed Republican Conservative, has announced his bid for the 75th Assembly District seat, which is currently filled by Assemblymember Marie Waldron.

Despite his obvious partisanship, Hayes stated he has, "no trouble going across the aisle" and is "definitely not a potted plant."

Waldron will be termed out of the District in 2024. She was re-elected in 2022. Due to redistricting, Borrego Springs was moved into the 75th State Assembly District from the 71st.

The 75th District covers a vast territory of Eastern and Northern San Diego County, from the Riverside County line to the US-Mexico border, all the way east to the Imperial County line. It includes the communities of Alpine, Bonita, Bonsall, Borrego Springs, Fallbrook, Jamul, Julian, Lakeside, Pala, Pauma Valley, Pine Valley, Poway, Ramona, Santee, Scripps Ranch, and Valley Center.

Hayes will be a difficult candidate to match when it comes to experience, as he has worked in both former California State Senator Joel Anderson's office and as District Director for State Senator Brian Jones.

Hayes, a native of Lakeside, is currently the "conservative chair" of the Lakeside School Board.

"Hayes is a product of Lakeside schools where he learned the value of a great education from an early age. So, when activists in Sacramento began forcing their woke agenda into our kids' classrooms, Hayes stepped up and ran for school board in his hometown," states his website.

Hayes was first elected to the Lakeside Union School District Board of Trustees in 2018 and quickly became a leader in local education. Now serving as President of the Board, he has continued to champion parental rights and local control in our schools while developing an improved curriculum and defeating a $66 million tax increase.

He is a graduate of El Capitan High Schooland attended the University of San Diego, earning two bachelor's degrees.

When questioned about Borrego issues, Hayes brought up work with Senator Jones, who has been an aggressive advocate against the placement of sexual violent predators in East County.

"Senator Jones' recommendation for an audit of Liberty Healthcare is currently in the state Audit Committee; and we believe it will be accepted as a 2023 – 24 project," he said. "Liberty Healthcare, which has the state contract to run the Conrad program of placing SVP's in residential communities, where, according to the sales pitch from the state Department of Health Care Services (DHCS), 'they will be integrated into the neighborhood."

The Audit request and Legislative Bill 832 were authored this past legislative session, by Senator Jones to make the process of placing SVPs more transparent and confined to restricted areas where children do not live. The bill did not make it out of committee, where it died as have other SVP bills proposed by Jones.

"It's really a shame," stated Hayes, "but we need to keep fighting to find ways to address the fact that the Conrad/Liberty Healthcare program is broken."

Hayes describes his view of the office as serving as an ombudsman for his constituents. As such, he sees his job as continuing to fight the placement of SVPs in rural areas, and would continue to assist community members in their opposition.

"My personal opinion is that SVP's should never leave the hospitals. I think they want to move the older men out because of the increased health care costs they accrue in housing them. State health care professionals surely know that sending them out into the community with Liberty contracted to meet all of their needs is literally turning over a checkbook to Liberty. This is something we are hoping the Audit will show."

He also pointed out that any SVP with serious medical issues should not be placed in Borrego, due to the limited health care services, among other challenges.

Power Outages: Hayes believes there are solutions to be found in better technology and infrastructure improvements.

"I would put together a round table of SDG&E, community citizens and techies, to discuss what can be done to protect the residents from electrical outages, and to ensure proper notifications and alternative sources for people on medical devices; and for the frontline professionals that deliver emergency and healthcare services."

County's Regional Decarbonization Framework (RDF): "I see myself as a mediator and when local issues arise such as the County's RDF recommendations to turn Borrego into a commercial Solar center, I can intercede at the state level. As a last result, I can assist citizens by interfacing with the state staff that oversee the required carbon zero plan to raise concerns about the county's submission and raise issues at the state level of approval."

Drought and Water Shortages: While he was admittedly not familiar with Borrego's adjudicated plan, Hayes again stated the idea of bringing stakeholders, including the state, together to work on ways the community can avoid a 2040 – 2045, 75% reduction in water. One idea he raised was a public-private partnership, creating environmental trusts as a mechanism for buying agricultural land and water credits for residents.

Healthcare: Hayes suggested, again, that the state as the chief funding source of FQHC clinics – through Medi-Cal and Denti-Cal and Medicare – has a role to play through the Department of Health Care Services in overseeing both the quality and continuance of clinical services in Borrego. Implying that, he, by working with DHCS could be an advocate; and ensure better quality and regulation.

Homelessness: Governor Gavin Newsom's "Housing First" is an issue that Hayes gets worked up about.

"It's the wrong solution for homelessness. It's been tried and fails. It's especially egregious when you add the fact that paying for the Housing First program costs staggering amounts of money when the state has a $3.3 billion debt," he said. "California is in a homelessness crisis and something must be done."

In the Assembly, Hayes stated he will call for an, "immediate requirement that homeless individuals be provided the mental help they need, or face the consequences for refusing shelter, food, and assistance to get back on their feet."

"The better course of action is treating those with mental illness and substance abuse. Empowering them with goals and strategic case management works. Just putting the homeless in housing doesn't," he said.

Drugs and Fentanyl Crisis: Hayes is in lockstep with fellow Republicans, making issues of drug abuse a priority, and stopping and preventing the rise in the deaths among addicts due to the deadly drug – Fentanyl.

Other Priority Issues: As a candidate for the House of Representatives, Hayes is aligned with the conservative agenda of lowering taxes, restoring law and order, limiting the growth of government, securing the border, giving parents a greater voice in education, and "making government work for the people again."

Hayes claims over 80 local officials have endorsed him, including Senate Minority Leader Brian W. Jones, Supervisor Joel Anderson, Supervisor Jim Desmond and County Assessor Jordan Marks. The Borrego Sun is also endorsing Hayes.

For more information, go to https://www.electandrewhayes.com/.