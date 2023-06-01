I recently read with interest Nikki Symington’s piece in the Borrego Sun on visioning Borrego Springs.

The piece fails to recognize the synergy between Anza-Borrego Desert State Park and the community of Borrego Springs. Synergy is what is missing here and drives who we are. I agree that many visitors do not come to camp or hike in the Park. Yet the question remains, why do they come to Borrego Springs?

Golfers have a choice of over 100 desert style courses between Palm Springs and Indio. Why do people choose to golf in Borrego Springs? There are plenty of places in Southern California to sit in the sun and sip a beverage poolside. Why do people choose Borrego Springs for relaxation?

That choice is largely driven by the environment the Park creates. The natural and open vistas she refers to are created by the Park. The slower pace of a rural town she notes exists because of the Park that surrounds it.

We are not who we are without the Park … we are inseparable. As we look forward to visioning the future of Borrego Springs, don’t forget the synergy that drives visitation here.

Dave Duncan

– Borrego Springs, California