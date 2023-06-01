Important Salton Sea Restoration Legislation Passes Senate Floor

The California State Senate passed Senate Bill 583, authored by Senator Steve Padilla (D-San Diego). The bill creates the Salton Sea Conservancy to unify the state’s efforts to expedite preservation project delivery, protect residents’ health, and foster ecological recovery in the area.

“The environmental calamity at the Salton Sea is decades in the making,” said Senator Padilla. “It is going to take unprecedented collaboration at all levels of governmental to adequately address this challenge. A conservancy would strengthen that necessary coordination and give local voices greater control in how limited state resources are spent addressing this crisis.”

SB 583 would create the Salton Sea Conservancy, tasking it with coordinating management of all conservation projects in the region to restore the shrinking sea and reducing the negative health impact the Sea imposes.

“The Salton Sea is on life support, but a lack of coordination between the different members of its health team is hampering its recovery,” said Frank Ruiz, director of Audubon California’s Salton Sea Program. “A conservancy would provide a single administrative umbrella to improve coordination between the Salton Sea Authority and other government agencies, tribes, as well as community and conservation organizations, allowing them to work more effectively together to save the Salton Sea. The lives of thousands of local residents and the survival of bird species cherished across the continent are at stake. We must get this right.”

SB 583 has received bipartisan support and passed out on a 39 – 0 vote. The bill now heads Assembly.

