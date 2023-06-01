Postcards to Registered Voters for District 4 Special Primary

Nearly 400,000 postcards are on their way to registered voters in the Fourth Supervisorial District listing their voting options for the Aug. 15 special primary election.

The person elected will fill District 4’s vacant seat for the remainder of the current term ending in January 2027. Only those who live in the district can vote in the election.

District 4 includes the following areas: Alta Vista, Azalea Park, Balboa Park, Bankers Hill, Bay Park, Bay Terraces, Birdland, Broadway Heights, Casa de Oro – Mount Helix, Chollas Creek, Chollas View, City Heights, City of La Mesa, City of Lemon Grove, Civita, Clairemont Mesa, College Area, El Cerrito, Emerald Hills, Encanto, Hillcrest, Kensington-Talmadge, Lincoln Park, Linda Vista, Lomita Village, Mid-City, Middletown, Mission Hills, Mission Valley, Montezuma Mesa-SDSU, Morena, Normal Heights, North Bay Terraces, North Clairemont, North Park, Oak Park, Old Town, Paradise Hills, portions of Grantville, portions of Kearny Mesa, portions of Spring Valley, Rancho San Diego, Rolando, Serra Mesa, Skyline, University Heights, Valencia Park, and Webster.

If your community is not listed, you can see whether you live in District 4 at sdvote.com.

Registered voters in District 4 will receive a ballot in the mail the week of July 16. The official ballot packet will also include an “I Voted” sticker, voting instructions and other important election information.

Early voting begins Monday, July 17, at the Registrar of Voters office in Kearny Mesa. Hours run from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. However, the Registrar encourages voters to take advantage of the convenience of voting by mail.

You can vote at home and return your voted ballot through the mail – no postage needed – or to any of the Registrar’s official ballot drop boxes around the district starting Tuesday, July 18 through the final day of voting, Aug. 15.

Remember to sign and date your ballot return envelope. You must sign the envelope for your vote to count.

Voters who return their ballot through the U.S. Postal Service can track it by signing up for “Where’s My Ballot?”.

If you want to vote in person and avoid long lines, seven vote centers will also offer early voting starting on Saturday, Aug. 5. The vote centers will be open daily from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. until the final day of voting on Tuesday, Aug. 15, when 14 vote centers will open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

If no candidate receives a majority vote at the Aug. 15 election, then a special general election will be held on Nov. 7.

Learn more about voting in the District 4 special primary election at sdvote.com, or call 858-565-5800 or toll free at 800-696-0136.