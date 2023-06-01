Chamber Is Open

The hot summer days are here and so is the Chamber. We are open five days a week to help with the needs of our locals, as well summer travelers. However, remember that the Chamber website is packed with information and the directory is a great place to start. visitborrego.com.

Let’s welcome new Chamber Members Bruce Milne and Jeanne Scott, both with individual memberships. Yes individuals and families are welcome to join the Chamber giving them access to the member’s only emails and events, plus more. You’ll find the info once again on the Chamber website or call the Chamber and we’ll mail you an application.

To sign up for the free Chamber Weekly eblast sent every Wednesday and available for everyone, simply send an email to visitborrego@gmail.com with the word eblast in the subject line, we’ll do the rest.

Para el correo semanal de la Cámara, envíenos un mensaje a visitborrego@gmail.com con la palabra “español” en el título.

Françoise Rhodes,

Executive Director

– Borrego Springs Chamber of Commerce & Welcome Center

760-767-5555

visitborrego@gmail.com

borregospringschamber.com

#embraceborrego