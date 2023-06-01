Chamber Expands to TikTok

Yes, the Chamber is expanding their social media presence to TikTok, but before I continue with that update, we need to first welcome Borregan and San Diego State University student Jennifer Sencion.

Jennifer has started her internship at the Chamber for hospitality, marketing and social media. After one meeting with Sencion, I knew it was a perfect fit. Her ideas are bold and creative with a youthful eye of what Borrego has to offer for visitors of all ages. Sencion will be working on all of our platforms, however, once the TikTok page starts featuring content, the link will be in the Chamber Weekly. For non-member businesses, just a reminder that all of our social media platforms feature member only businesses, perhaps it’s time to join.

Let’s also welcome new Chamber volunteer Jeni Peterson. Peterson’s love for Borrego and talking to visitors prompted her to be part of our team, we are thrilled!

At the Chamber I’m currently working on the 2023 – 24 Embrace Borrego visitors guide, as well as Borrego Days 57. Vendor applications are now available online at borregodays.com or at the Chamber.

It’s June, but no gloom in Borrego Springs!

To sign up for the free Chamber Weekly eblast sent every Wednesday and available for everyone, simply send an email to visitborrego@gmail.com with the word eblast in the subject line, we’ll do the rest.

Para el correo semanal de la Cámara, envíenos un mensaje a visitborrego@gmail.com con la palabra “español” en el título.

Françoise Rhodes,

Executive Director

– Borrego Springs Chamber of Commerce & Welcome Center

760-767-5555

visitborrego@gmail.com

borregospringschamber.com

#embraceborrego