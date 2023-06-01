Happy Summer from THOBS

The House of Borrego Springs East and West Galleries wishes you the very best Summer days ahead. Stay cool, hydrated and enjoy the privacy, peace and serenity. THOBS is heading out on buying trips this Summer however, the shop and galleries will be open Thurday – Sunday, 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. for your early part of the day’s enjoyment.

Stop by and say hello. We’d love to catch up! Happy Summer! Located at El Patio 624 and 628 Palm Canyon Drive. For more information, contact 760-443-3300 or email houseofborregosprs@sbcglobal.net.