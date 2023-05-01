Borrego Tourney Raises $6,000 for Children's Center

The Borrego Open, a 50-plus-year-old golf tournament held at the RoadRunner Golf Course on the weekend of April 15 – 16, capped off their two-day event by announcing that they had raised a substantial amount for the Children’s Center.

Tournament organizers said that as of April 30, a few numbers were yet to be crunched, but that they expected the total to be around $6,000.

A big thank you is due to RoadRunner Club General Manager Rich Pinel and Springs RV Manager Paul Goodrich who both worked very hard to make this event happen.

Borrego Open organizer Alex Bain said, “We are passionate about supporting the Children’s Center, as we have been for many years. Our motto is ‘It’s not about the golf ‘, rather, it’s about having a great time for a good cause.”

We can’t say “Thank You” enough or more sincerely to this great group of 50-plus people who worked hard and opened their pocketbooks to support the students and families of the Children’s Center.