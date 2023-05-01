BMA Receives American Legion Gift, Seeks Others

Having just sponsored the Community Easter Sunrise Service, the Borrego Ministers Association (BMA) received a gift from the Borrego American Legion Post 853, accepted by Co-Chairs Pastor Mateo Mamea and Father Michael Plekon from Legion Chaplain Dale Jones. At the same time, the BMA has begun an annual fundraising drive in the Easter season, with letters going out to possible contributors.

The work of the BMA is to assist Borrego people in situations of stress and need. Over the past several years over $350,000 has been dispersed to fellow Borregans from the generous contributions made to the BMA. The BMA has helped victims of burned-out and uninhabitable homes, those let go from employment during the pandemic and the summer, families needing help with their children, residents struggling with rent and utilities payments in times of illness.

The BMA works with all the Food Banks in Borrego, those at the Community Resource Center and at St. Richard's and St. Barnabas churches. The BMA supplies food coupons from The Center Market and The Desert Pantry each month to Borregans in need. Seniors make up 60% or more of those who are food insecure, with many more affected by cuts to programs for food like SNAP and Cal-Fresh. County social workers visit the first Tuesday of the month to advise residents on state and country and federal programs for which they may qualify. There is a link with the "Let's Go Borrego" program out of the Senior Center which reimburses drivers for trips to medical facilities.

Contributions can be made online at https://borregoministersassociation.org and to Borrego Ministers' Association, PO Box 2183, Borrego Springs CA 92004.