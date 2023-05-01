Stone Horse Band Rocks Into Borrego Springs

"That sound you've been missing"

Stone Horse is a female fronted, Southern California based rock band whose influences harken from the 70's and are steeped in modern southern rock.

"We play hard driving yet sophisticated originals while incorporating good time covers."

Stone Horse consists of Dani Spade-lead vocals and harmonica, Neil Hedegard-guitar, Andrew Fakhouri-guitar, Johnny Rhinestone-bass, John Flood-drums, and Jeff Brown-keys.

They have received many awards since they started in the summer of 2009. In 2014, their album "Grit" was nominated for "Best Rock Album" by the San Diego Music Awards, and in 2018, they were nominated for their album "Gotta Get Back."

In 2021, Stone Horse released their album "Stone Horse IV" on vinyl, along with two music videos, which won "Best Special Video" at the 2021 Indie Music Channel Awards and their song "California Rain" took home "Best Rock Song."

Under the reins of Dani Spade, Stone Horse continues to broaden their sound and perform in the San Diego area, where they are so popular.

Footnote: When Dani Spade is not performing with the band, she is a well-known veterinary doctor.

She is a graduate of Cal State San Marcos and Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine. Dr. Spade is a long-term believer and user of holistic medicine in her own life, so it's a natural transition to investigate the veterinary application of herbal, holistic and natural healing alternatives.

Dr. Spade is well-known in Borrego Springs as she has many patients there.

Stone Horse will be in Borrego Springs on Saturday May 13, performing at The Propeller Bar & Grill.