RSS

Home   About   Contact

   Sign In

Borrego Sun - Since 1949

Print  

Mural Panel Replaced

 

Last updated 5/10/2023 at 10:54am

A new work has been created to replace the vandalized panel on the Borrego Art Institute Celebrating the Arts mural. Doug Lock, who did the original piece for the 2019 installation, was ready to fill the ruined space with a wonderful new vision.

Doug, a regular seasonal visitor to Borrego and Ginger Dunlap-Dietz, a local potter mended several other places on the Borrego's Natural Wonders panel.

Borrego glass artist, Al Caspersen, donated a new moon to fill in for the destroyed original one, it has been grouted in place.

The mural has continued now for four years to attract local residents and visitors to Borrego Art Institute and most recently was featured in the Healdsburg quarterly Tile Heritage Foundation newsletter.

You might be interested in:
 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.
 

Borrego Sun | 707 Christmas Circle, Borrego Springs, CA 92004
Ph: (760) 767-0777 | editorialsun@gmail.com | www.borregosun.com
Content and information copyright 2023 Borrego Sun, Inc.

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software
© Copyright 2023 Lions Light Corp.
— Software for newspapers & magazines


Sitemap   Privacy   Terms of Use   Submit Content   Mobile Browser

Rendered 05/10/2023 14:50