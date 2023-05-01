Mural Panel Replaced

A new work has been created to replace the vandalized panel on the Borrego Art Institute Celebrating the Arts mural. Doug Lock, who did the original piece for the 2019 installation, was ready to fill the ruined space with a wonderful new vision.

Doug, a regular seasonal visitor to Borrego and Ginger Dunlap-Dietz, a local potter mended several other places on the Borrego's Natural Wonders panel.

Borrego glass artist, Al Caspersen, donated a new moon to fill in for the destroyed original one, it has been grouted in place.

The mural has continued now for four years to attract local residents and visitors to Borrego Art Institute and most recently was featured in the Healdsburg quarterly Tile Heritage Foundation newsletter.