SDG&E Prepares for High Winds, Storm Conditions

Company Provides Safety Tips to Help Keep Customers Safe during Winter Storm

The safety of our customers, employees and the communities we serve is of the utmost importance at SDG&E, which is why the company is taking proactive steps to prepare for a strong winter storm expected to arrive the morning of March 21 and last through March 23.

In anticipation of this storm, SDG&E is increasing the number of field crews and equipment available to restore power as quickly and safely as possible. The company’s meteorology team is also monitoring weather conditions minute-by-minute to help provide situational awareness to front-line crews working hard to maintain the infrastructure that serves our communities. However, preparedness is a community effort, and the company encourages all its customers to have a plan in place in case of unplanned outages.

To help customers prepare for the upcoming storm, the company is sharing the following safety tips to help keep you and our region safe:

If you see a downed power line or damaged electrical equipment:

- Always assume it is energized and stay away. Never touch a downed power line or damaged electrical equipment.

- Call 9-1-1 and SDG&E at (800) 411-SDGE (7343) to report it.

- If a person has come into contact with a power line, do not touch them. Call 9-1-1 immediately.

Secure any loose outdoor items like umbrellas, patio furniture and garbage bins to prevent them from flying away and damaging power lines.

- Drive safely. During storm conditions, the number of cars hitting transformers or power poles increases, so be sure to slow down and allow more time for braking.

- Have a plan and kit with essential supplies. Keep a battery-operated radio and flashlights handy in case the power goes out. Check the batteries now to make sure the equipment works, and do not rely on candles for lighting during a power outage.

- In the event you do experience a power outage, customers are encouraged to visit sdge.com/outages for status updates and to view SDG&E’s outage map.

- If you rely on electrically operated medical equipment for your health and safety, make sure you have made backup power arrangements in case of an unplanned outage.

- If you see SDG&E crews working in the field, please be sure to slow down while driving to give them space to restore power as safely as possible.