Feb. 18, 1950 – Dec. 15, 2022

On Thursday, December 15, 2022, Thomas Michael Busic passed away at the age of 72. Thomas was born on February 18, 1950 in Newman California to Billy and Herminia Busic.

Upon graduation from high zchool in Geyserville California, he entered the US Marine Corp on July 5, 1968. Thomas was stationed at Camp Pendleton, and while there, he served a tour in Vietnam with HML-167. The Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron HML-167 was stationed at Marble Mountain Air Facility, Republic of Vietnam.

Completing his tour in Vietnam he was stationed back in Camp Pendleton with Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron HML-267 and then Marine Observation Squadron VMO-2 based at Camp Pendleton.

Upon completion of his military duty on June 30, 1972, Thomas lived in the San Diego area and then moved back to Borrego Springs. He worked as a school bus driver, driver Ed. Instructor and as a ground's keeper for the Borrego School District. After an injury, he worked as a handyman in construction.

Thomas was also a charter member of the American Legion Post 853 and worked as the first bar manager at the Post. He was also a member of the local chapter of the Clampers.

Thomas was preceded in death by his father, Billy J. Busic and his mother Herminia T. Busic. He is survived by his brothers and sisters, William Busic, Leslie Busic, Paul Busic, Lonnie Busic, Joe Busic, David Busic, Patricia Diaz, Luis Busic and Floy Busic.

Thomas is also survived by 22 nieces and nephews and 30 grandnieces and grandnephews.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, February 18, 2023 at The Christian Center on 675 Weather Vane Drive Borrego Springs, California at 11 a.m.

There will be a intermittent service at Miramar National Cemetery on 5795 Noble Drive, San Diego, California on February 21, 2023 at 10:30 a.m.