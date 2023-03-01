Harley Arthur Hartman

Oct. 15, 1931 – Feb. 10, 2023

Harley Hartman passed away peacefully with family in Palm Springs, California.

Harley had resided in Borrego Springs, California for many years.

Harley was a Veteran of the Korean War and an active member of the American Legion Post 853 Borrego Springs, California.

Harley was the oldest son of John and Madelyn Hartman, and brother to George Hartman. He was survived by five children, Jolie Adams, Georgianna Shelton, Leslie Cooper, John Hartman and Eric Hartman.

Harley was born in South Bend, Indiana. The family moved to Dallas, Texas and then eventually to Southern California.

He graduated Santa Monica High School in 1948, and attended the University of Southern California.

Harley loved his ranch in Mariposa, California. He bought the property with his brother George in 1960, Bar Circle H.

The property originally was 80 acres but in the 1970's the state took approximately eight acres to build the William Sell Bridge. The East Fork Chowchilla River runs at the bottom of the property.

Family and friends have enjoyed many memorable times at the Bar Circle H Ranch. Harley was a superb host to all of his guests over the years, serving great meals, lots of beer and margaritas! Which he would mix himself.

He will be greatly missed by his children, grand children great grandchildren and many good friends.

Rest in peace Dad you will be greatly missed!

We Love You.