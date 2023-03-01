RSS

Home   About   Contact

   Sign In

Borrego Sun - Since 1949

Print  

Harley Arthur Hartman

Oct. 15, 1931 – Feb. 10, 2023

 

Last updated 3/16/2023 at 11:14am

Harley Arthur Hartman

Harley Hartman passed away peacefully with family in Palm Springs, California.

Harley had resided in Borrego Springs, California for many years.

Harley was a Veteran of the Korean War and an active member of the American Legion Post 853 Borrego Springs, California.

Harley was the oldest son of John and Madelyn Hartman, and brother to George Hartman. He was survived by five children, Jolie Adams, Georgianna Shelton, Leslie Cooper, John Hartman and Eric Hartman.

Harley was born in South Bend, Indiana. The family moved to Dallas, Texas and then eventually to Southern California.

He graduated Santa Monica High School in 1948, and attended the University of Southern California.

Harley loved his ranch in Mariposa, California. He bought the property with his brother George in 1960, Bar Circle H.

The property originally was 80 acres but in the 1970's the state took approximately eight acres to build the William Sell Bridge. The East Fork Chowchilla River runs at the bottom of the property.

Family and friends have enjoyed many memorable times at the Bar Circle H Ranch. Harley was a superb host to all of his guests over the years, serving great meals, lots of beer and margaritas! Which he would mix himself.

He will be greatly missed by his children, grand children great grandchildren and many good friends.

Rest in peace Dad you will be greatly missed!

We Love You.

You might be interested in:
 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.
 

Borrego Sun | 707 Christmas Circle, Borrego Springs, CA 92004
Ph: (760) 767-0777 | editorialsun@gmail.com | www.borregosun.com
Content and information copyright 2023 Borrego Sun, Inc.

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software
© Copyright 2023 Lions Light Corp.
— Software for newspapers & magazines


Sitemap   Privacy   Terms of Use   Submit Content   Mobile Browser