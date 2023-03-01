Community Wildflower Update

Dear Community Members,

We hope everyone is recovering from the intense windstorm that blew through Borregok. The public porta potties in the west and east ends of the gravel lot between Jilberto’s and The Mall parking lot that blew over in the storm have been cleaned and are upright and secured.

Flower Locations:

1. Start of Coyote Canyon: (For the first mile past the end of the pavement).

Directions: Go north on DiGiorgio Road, one road east of Christmas Circle. The pavement ends about three miles north of Palm Canyon Drive. Park at the interpretive kiosk OR drive a half mile on the sandy road and park. Look for flowers for the next one mile. The road is sandy, and passable with care with 2WD. Coyote Canyon past Desert Gardens is 4WD. Dogs allowed on the road on a leash.

2. Henderson Canyon Road

Between Borrego Valley Road and Highway S2. Directions: Park safely off the pavement and walk north in the flower field.

3. Cactus Loop Trail

Location: Tamarisk Grove Campground. Directions: Take County Road S3, 20 minutes south of Borrego Springs. Head through the Yaqui Pass and look for the tamarisk trees and the campground.

4. June Wash

Location: Mile 41 on County Rd S2, an hour south of Borrego Springs. 3 miles south of Agua Caliente County Park. PARK at the start of the wash with 2WD. Deep sandy road, OK for 4WD. Flowers are 2/10ths of a mile past the entrance of June Wash, and along the road and washes, good for walking.

5. Vallecito Creek Road

Location: Mile 43 on County Rd S2, an hour south of Borrego Springs. A little more than 3 mile south of Agua Caliente County Park. The wash is sandy, and only passable by vehicles with 4WD. Good for driving.

6. Bow Willow Campground and Hiking Trail

Location: Travel south of County Rd S2, about 12 miles south of Agua Caliente County Park. The road is sandy, and only passable by vehicles with 4WD. Park at the campground.

The most recent printable wildflower maps: https://theabf.org/explore-anza-borrego/wildflowers/

Jaime Purinton

– Communications Manager, Anza-Borrego Foundation

More About Wildflowers

Thousands of visitors come to Anza-Borrego Desert State Park each year to enjoy the beauty of unique and captivating desert wildflowers in bloom. With 92 different plant families, 346 genera and hundreds of flowering species, there is quite a variety of flora to discover! There are many factors that determine when, how many and which blooms will appear in any given season. A combination of sun, rain, temperature, and wind set the stage for the springtime arrival of wildflowers. So, when is the best time to experience this phenomenon? That is one of the most frequently asked questions at Anza-Borrego Desert State Park! It is very difficult to answer, as each year’s conditions can vary greatly. However, the second week of March is often the peak of the wildflower bloom. When all conditions are perfect you will see the carpets of flowers you often see in the media.

Enjoy & Protect Our Wildflower Bloom

Enjoy the Bloom Safely:

Bring water and food. Drink water frequently. Don’t save it for later.

Wear sunscreen, a hat and layers, the weather can change quickly.

Wear closed-toed shoes, the desert can be “pokey”.

Stay on two-wheel drive roads unless you have a high clearance, four-wheel drive vehicle.

Share the Bloom:

Take photos and share them #anzaborrego. Drones are not allowed in the Park.

Please do not pick the flowers, leave them for all visitors to experience.

Protect the Bloom:

Tread lightly and stay on trails. Be careful not to walk on the blooms.

Pack it in and pack it out, take your trash with you.

Dogs are allowed only on Park roads and must be on a 6 foot leash at all times.