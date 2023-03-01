Small Club Hosts Big Evening with Lucky Tongue

“I didn’t know we have an active Rotary Club in Borrego Springs,” was the comment overheard by a local Rotarian who quickly responded that although small, our club is mighty!

With 13 members, this Club embodies the motto, “Service Above Self,” with our financial support for many local and some international groups:

Little League

Boys and Girls Club

8th grade Catalina Science Camp

Middle School Civic’s Washington DC Trip

High School Sports

Scholarships for BS High School Seniors

Holiday gifts to children

Food Banks

Porta-Potties for flower visitors

RYLA - Rotary Youth Leadership Academy

Christmas Circle

Community Concert Association

Scholarships for Miss Borrego and her Court

Ernie Loza’s orphanage in Mexicali

Led by Rotarian Corie Jaramillo, our highly successful High School Interact Club introduces students to the world of service and giving. These students have volunteered at community events and raised their own funds to purchase backpacks full of hygiene products for Ernie’s orphanage as well as materials for a school in Mongolia and funds for a sanitation project for Muslim women in India.

Yes! Our Borrego Springs Rotary Club is active and very much so!

Please join us for our annual fundraiser, a lively evening of entertainment and dancing to the music of the talented band, Lucky Tongue, on Saturday, March 18, 5 p.m. at the Springs. Your ticket gives you four hours of fun, two drinks and delicious appetizers from local restaurants. All proceeds go directly to our Borrego Springs Rotary Club who then disperses them to address the needs in our community.

We hope to see you and have some fun on the 18th – rain or shine! We have rain ponchos just in case. Tickets ($60) can be purchased at Coldwell Banker, Borrego Outfitters or from any Rotarian.

“Service to others is the rent you pay for your room on earth” – Muhammad Ali