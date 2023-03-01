Borrego Outfitters, the "Casual Lifestyle Store” in Borrego Springs, is proud to announce their upcoming "Borrego Children’s Center Day’’ on Thursday, March 9, 2023. This special event will benefit the Borrego Springs Children’s Center, a non-profit organization dedicated to supporting and improving the lives of children in the community and the only licensed day care in Borrego Springs.

The Borrego Springs Children’s Center provides a wide range of services and resources to families and children, including full day care and preschool, are-school programs, and educational and social activities. The organization is dedicated to creating a positive and supportive environment for children and is dedicated to providing the resources they need to succeed.

Borrego Outliers is committed to giving back to the community, and the “Borrego Children’s Center Day” is a testament to that commitment. On March 9, 50% of all sales at Borrego Outfitters will be donated to the Borrego Children’s Center, helping them to continue their important work.

Ben and Donna Nourse have operated Borrego Outfitters for more than 20 years and are community minded residents of Borrego Springs. Their most senior staff member, Corie Loera-Jaramillo, was able to start her career with them because of the full day care offered by the Children’s Center some 15 years ago.

She said, “As a young mom, early in my career at Borrego Outfitters, the Children’s Center gave me peace of mind.

Knowing my child was in good, caring, experienced hands. This comfort gave me the ability to dive in head-first, learn from my mentors, gain experience, travel, and best of all - set a good example for my son.”

For customers, this is an excellent opportunity to support a local cause while also enjoying shopping at Borrego Outfitters. Whether you are in the market for a new outfit, some outdoor gear, looking for the perfect gift, or just looking for a fun day out, you will find something at Borrego Outfitters. With a wide selection of products and expert staff on hand to help, you are sure to find what you are looking for.

So mark your calendars for Thursday, March 9, and head to Borrego Outfitters for a day of shopping and giving. Your purchases will make a real difference in the lives of local children and will help to ensure that the Borrego Springs Children’s Center can continue to provide essential services and resources to families in the community. The Borrego Springs Children’s Center is a division of the Borrego Springs Youth and Seniors Center, Inc., a 501(c)(3) nonprofit corporation.

The “Borrego Children’s Center Day” is a great opportunity to support the community and make a positive impact in the lives of local children. So, plan your visit to Borrego Outfitters for March 9, and help make a difference!