Jimmy’s “Front Porch Revue” is back in the works featuring all your favorite local musician performers for the seventh annual music show on Friday and Saturday March 17 and 18, 7 p.m. and Sunday March 19, 3 p.m., held at the Borrego Springs Performing Arts Center. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit: http://www.bspac.org and click on “Calendar and Tickets.”