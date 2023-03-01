RSS

Last updated 3/28/2023 at 1:55pm



Join the Borrego Springs art venues for ARTWALK on Saturday, April 1 at 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Stop by Ellis & Samuels in The Mall Courtyard, The Lobby at the Hacienda del Sol, The House of Borrego Springs East and West Galleries and the Borrego Art Institute to view all the new art exhibitions and chat with the artists. Don’t forget to save the date for the last ARTWALK of the season scheduled for May 6, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. For more information, contact houseofborregosprs@sbcglobal.net or 760-443-3300.

Borrego Sun
Ph: (760) 767-0777 | editorialsun@gmail.com | www.borregosun.com
