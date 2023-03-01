BASIC – Circle of Art Poster

BASIC is excited to announce that the 2023 Circle of Art poster is one that breaks away from any of our previous selections.

This year, we moved in a new direction by choosing a quilted work of art by local artist Martha Turner. Turner draws (or quilts!) her inspiration from the desert environment. 'Summer Sun' is the name of this year's Circle of Art poster selection. It beautifully encompasses all there is to love about Borrego, from the brightly colored sky shining a mirage of different colors to the ocotillos and their sweet blooming flowers. The beautiful summer sun seems to dance among the colors weaved through mountains, flora, and fauna. Of course, who could forget the Bighorn sheep for which our town is named?

This work of art ushers in an era where BASIC highlights the diversity of mediums presented at the Circle of Art. With over 50 artists, we will have photography, paintings, sculptures, metalwork, pottery, quilts, and more! Martha Turner has typically spent her winters traveling the globe, but for the past three years, she has chosen to remain in Borrego. A self-taught artist, Turner has found whenever she explores the desert; she sees something she would like to quilt. BASIC hosts the Circle of Art yearly as a primary fundraiser for scholarships dedicated to students pursuing an education after high school.