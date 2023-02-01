Taylor Bassett at The Propeller

Don't miss the start of Music at The Propeller!

Starting with the month of February, The Propeller will feature tons of great live entertainment – from rockin' bands to relaxing classical music at the piano – you don't want to miss it!

Kicking it off is songs at the piano with Taylor Bassett, featuring music from the 20s, 30s, 40s and 50s on Wednesday Feb. 8, 5:30 p.m.

Hours:

Wednesday, Thursday and Friday: 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Saturday: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Sunday: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Reservations are available!

For more information, call 760-767-7454.

The Propeller is located at The Airport: 1816 Palm Canyon Drive Borrego Springs, California 92004.