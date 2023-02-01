Washington D.C., Here We Come!

Heide White (right) from American Legion Post 853 hands Washington DC Trip Leader and Teacher Heidi Schlotfelt the check that sealed the deal on the trip to Washington DC.

After months of car washes, Dudley's Bakery Sales, GoFundMe, American Legion breakfasts/dinners, yard sales and more, the Borrego Springs Middle School's Civic Club has earned the money necessary for their week-long trip to Washington DC and its environs to experience American history in the best way possible – in person!

Social Studies Teacher and Trip Leader, Heidi Schlotfeldt, is thrilled and so appreciative of the community's efforts on behalf of her students. She wishes to thank the parents who have raised over half of the funds as well as our incredible community for their support for this once in a lifetime opportunity for her students.

On April 3, 28 students, teachers Heidi Schlotfeldt and Polly Macuga, as well as four parent chaperones, will leave for Washington DC for this incredible week-long history class. The $3,000 each child needed will cover airfare, all lodging and meals, ground transportation and all entry fees.

We wish them well and we will report on their adventures upon return.

Borrego Springs is an amazing community and I personally would like to thank those who understand our disadvantaged community and let you know that your support is changing lives.