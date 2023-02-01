July 29, 1949 – Jan. 13, 2023

Hilda Beatrice MacFarland transitioned on Jan. 13, 2023 at the age of 73. She leaves behind her children: Ralph, Nick, Michael and Bianca along with her grandchildren Ariah, Mikel, Nick Jr., Ralph Jr., Maximiliano, Alina, Dolores, Finn and Sophia. Her surviving siblings – Marion Jane, Guillermo, Martha, Virginia and Coral.

Hilda Beatrice MacFarland was born in National City on July 29, 1949 and grew up in Tijuana, Mexico. She later moved to San Diego and the surrounding areas, and spent the rest of her adult life in San Diego County.

Hilda was a pioneer and a trail-blazing woman in the Mexican-American community. Serving on the San Isidro School Board, she was a political leader and advocate for bilingual education.

Mid-career, she worked as the Director of Housing for HUD and the Interfaith Housing Foundation. She consulted, managed, advised, and was heavily involved with MAAC project, Casa Familiar, Chicano Federation and countless other non-profits.

She was widely recognized as a champion for the poor working class and elderly rights in San Diego County.

A defender of social justice, she frequently volunteered her time at orphanages, created fund raising campaigns, and rallied for the socially and economically afflicted.

Upon her retirement, she spent the last 20 years of her active life in Borrego Springs. Enjoying the tranquility of its' calm, the unbound freedom, beauty of its' landscape, and the eccentricity and creativity of its' people. Borrego became her inner sanctum and home of all homes.

She was an active member of Borrego Springs Community United Methodist Church, attending bible study and support group meetings throughout the years. She was also an employee and volunteer at the Borrego Springs Chamber of Commerce.

She will be deeply missed by her friends and family. We join together in celebration of her life, and embrace each other in our grief.

Condolences and Cards can be sent to:

PO BOX 673

Borrego Springs, California 92004

Flowers can be sent to:

415 Catarina Drive

Borrego Springs, California 92004

Funeral Service will be held on:

February 11, 2023 at 2 p.m.

Borrego Springs Community Methodist Church

611 Sunset Road

Borrego Springs, California

Those of you that held Hilda dear are invited to attend or watch the live stream on the Church Website /Youtube linked at: http://www.bscumc.org.