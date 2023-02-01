Moran Selected to BWD Board

At the January 10 Meeting, the Borrego Water District Directors interviewed candidates and made a selection to fill the four-year term vacated by Paul Rosenboom. Following 2+ hours of individual interviews and deliberations, the Board selected Gina Moran. “The Board had a difficult decision due to the high caliber of all the Candidates. Each were more than qualified to sit on the Board in their own way, but we only had one seat to fill,” stated BWD Board President Kathy Dice.

Gina brings a wealth of local and State-wide experience to the Board by serving as State Park Superintendent for the Anza Borrego Region. During her tenure in Borrego, Gina sat as the Park Representative on the nine-member Advisory Committee that developed the 1,800 + page Groundwater Sustainability Plan over a 2+ year process.

While working at the California Department of Transportation, Gina was responsible for setting the Department’s environmental policy in compliance with the California Environmental Quality Act, the National Environmental Policy Act, the Clean Water Act, the Porter-Cologne Water Quality Control Act, California Coastal Act, and the California and federal endangered species acts. A full understanding of these requirements will come in handy as BWD embarks upon a series of capital projects in the coming years, including pipeline & tank replacement as well as water right acquisition.

During her career with the State, she have been actively involved in the development and implementation of billion dollar linear construction projects as well as facility projects. Last but not least, she worked with legal counsel and the Attorney General’s office on active litigation, developing environmental policy, and peer review of complex environmental documents for public circulation. “We welcome Gina to the Board and know she will make a great contribution,” stated Dice.