Karen Libby, First Performance in Borrego

Karen Libby is performing at The Propeller Bar & Grill at the Airport on Thursday Feb. 16, 5: 30 p.m.

Karen Libby is a classically-trained pianist and vocalist, singing since the age of 5. Her first piano engagement was with a big band in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

In the '80s, she spent several years on the road with a rock band as a keyboard player and lead vocalist. They played the East Coast Hotel Circuit "every Holiday Inn & Marriott" it seemed. In New York, Pennsylvania, Illinois, Ohio, Indiana, Wisconsin, and more, they continued to tour the United States, interspersed with solo lounge piano sessions in hotels and clubs, which she enjoyed doing. Now Karen Libby plays the music she loves.

Libby now resides in La Quinta and more recently, performs in the Palm Springs area playing her piano and singing, bringing crowd-pleasing songs to life: Carole King, Billy Joel, Ella Fitzgerald, Carly Simon, James Taylor, Lady Gaga, The Eagles, Elton John and more. She has become a favorite to perform at wineries and private events.

Her performance in Borrego Springs will be a first and is really looking forward to it, hoping to make it a regular event.

The Propeller Bar & Grill is now open seven days a week! Open Monday through Friday, 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

For more information, call 760-767-7454.