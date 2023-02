The 2023 Peg Leg Smith Liars’ Contest is back, held on Saturday March 4 at the American Legion Post 853 at 4515 Borrego Springs Road starting at dusk. The event is designed for fun. Liar’s are always in demand and you needn’t be an expert! Any subject is acceptable, less profanity. Funny, bizarre, and nonsensical appreciated. Western theme, tuxedos appropriate.