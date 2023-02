Last updated 2/2/2023 at 10:12am

Don’t miss a special one-time event! Free pole hiking training plus practice pole hike on Friday, Feb. 3 from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sponsored by ABDNHA & Sierra Club.

For more info and to register: https://www.sierraclub.org/loma-prieta/military-outdoors.