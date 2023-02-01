RSS

Art Guild Luncheon, Wade Beane

 

Last updated 2/24/2023 at 11:28am



Don’t miss another wonderful treat at the Art Guild Luncheon Wednesday, March 8 at De Anza Country Club. Our speaker will be Borrego’s favorite horticulturalist, Wade Beane of the Borrego Art Institute Art Park Gardens. His fun presentation will include information on the BAI Art Park, Community Gardens, Fresh Produce and Composting Program here in Borrego Springs. Doors open at 11:30 a.m., lunch at noon. Lunch is $32, includes beverage, entree and dessert. RSVP by Wednesday, March 1, 4 p.m. to bscaartguild@gmail.com or call 206-713-5220.

