RSS

Home   About   Contact

   Sign In

Borrego Sun - Since 1949

Print  

Annual Roadrunner/Springs RV Dog Show

 

Last updated 2/24/2023 at 11:28am



Get your tails in gear for the second annual Roadrunner/Springs RV Park Dog Show on Saturday March 11, 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.(ish). This is only open to RRC/Springs RV dogs ONLY, but is open to the public to come and watch. There are numerous event classes you can enter your dog! First entry is $5, additional entries $3 with a max of four entries per dog. There will be a ton of raffle items and a taco food truck! Don’t miss it. For more information, contact Susan Dent at dogshowsusan@gmail.com or call 619-309-8774.

You might be interested in:
 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.
 

Borrego Sun | 707 Christmas Circle, Borrego Springs, CA 92004
Ph: (760) 767-0777 | editorialsun@gmail.com | www.borregosun.com
Content and information copyright 2023 Borrego Sun, Inc.

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software
© Copyright 2023 Lions Light Corp.
— Software for newspapers & magazines


Sitemap   Privacy   Terms of Use   Submit Content   Mobile Browser

Rendered 02/25/2023 14:30