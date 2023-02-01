Annual Roadrunner/Springs RV Dog Show

Get your tails in gear for the second annual Roadrunner/Springs RV Park Dog Show on Saturday March 11, 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.(ish). This is only open to RRC/Springs RV dogs ONLY, but is open to the public to come and watch. There are numerous event classes you can enter your dog! First entry is $5, additional entries $3 with a max of four entries per dog. There will be a ton of raffle items and a taco food truck! Don’t miss it. For more information, contact Susan Dent at dogshowsusan@gmail.com or call 619-309-8774.