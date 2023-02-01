RSS

Borrego Sun

35th Annual Roadrunner Club Senior Center Benefit Golf Tournament

 

The RoadRunner Club has sponsored a fundraiser for the Borrego Springs Senior Center since 1988. Join us for a day of golf on Tuesday Feb. 7, 9 a.m. at the Roadrunner Club. Entry fee per golfer is $25. You can sign up with four people or as a couple or as a single and we will create the foursome. Or become a HOLE sponsor for a minimum of $100. There will be refreshments during and after the golf tournament. All proceeds go to the Borrego Springs Senior Center. Deadline for signing up is Feb. 4.

For more information, call 360-710-9603.

