“Art in Park” will be at Christmas Circle on Saturday Feb. 11 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., weather permitting. Several local artists and crafters will be there with a variety of items including custom gemstone jewelry, textiles and plant art as well as traditional oils, acrylic and watercolors. The Guild hopes to hold the event every other weekend during the season.

For more information, contact the Borrego Springs Art Guild, bscaartguild@gmail.com or call/text Beth Hart – 206-713-5220.