Supervisor Desmond Sworn In

I've officially begun my second term on the County Board of Supervisors. For the ceremony, I was able to choose who I wanted to swear me into office and I was honored to have Bo Mazzetti, Chairman of The Band of Luiseño Indians. One of the most rewarding and meaningful parts of being a Supervisor over the last four years has been getting to work with our tribal governments.

With 18 Tribal Governments, our County is home to the most Tribes of any County in the nation. These Tribes have proven to be good neighbors and their commercial endeavors are an economic engine to our region. Collectively, they have created more than 10,000 jobs, resulting in a $1 billion industry.

After the swearing-in ceremony, Chairman Mazzetti presented me with an eagle feather, which is an incredible gift. In the Native American culture, eagle feathers are given as a mark of honor. I'm so grateful for this gift and have it displayed proudly in my office.

While we've accomplished a lot in the past four years, we know there is more work to be done. Here are some of my top priorities that I will be focused on for my second term in office.

1. Safety: I will do everything I can to protect North County. We are going to make sure our law enforcement officials are funded and have the resources and tools they need. My office will continue to work to stop the placement of Sexually Violent Predators in our region.

2. Homelessness/ Mental Health: It's simply inhumane to allow people to live on the street. As a society – we can do better. We need to be able to help those people who can't help themselves. I'm going to do everything I can to find solutions for homelessness so that we get people into treatment and make our streets safe and clean.

3. Roads/Freeways/Infrastructure: It is time for SANDAG to come back to the table with a regional transportation plan that is beneficial for everyone in San Diego County. Their top priority must be the SR-78 HOV lanes and an interchange at the I-5. And, they should not tax people out of their vehicles by charging them for every mile they drive.

4. Housing: We need to make housing more affordable, especially for our young families. It's nearly impossible for people to afford to live in San Diego and that is unacceptable. I would like to see the Board of Supervisors take a stand of not adding any more fees for new housing.

There are many more issues that need to be addressed, but these are just a few of the ones I'm focused on to start the year.

I believe our country and our greatness is achieved by the people and not the government. Government should provide the tools, safety, and infrastructure to allow all people to live up to their God-given potential and then get out of the way.

It is an absolute honor to be on the County Board of Supervisors. This is not a job I take for granted and I will do everything I can to make San Diego County an even better place to live, work and play.

Supervisor Jim Desmond

– San Diego County District 5 Supervisor