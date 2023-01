A relatively small earthquake occurred on the afternoon of Jan. 9 in Borrego Springs, according to the US Geological Survey.

The M3.3 temblor struck at around 11:42 a.m. about 10 miles north of Borrego, the USGS said.

This is the second quake in the area. On Dec. 31, 2022, a magnitude 4.2 earthquake occurred just north of Borrego Springs at 4:12 a.m.

The USGS said its epicenter was about 2.5 miles deep.