Earthquake Shakes

An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 4.2 struck the morning of Dec. 31, 2022 in Borrego Springs, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The quake was centered about 10 miles north of Borrego, and occurred at about 4:12 a.m. at a depth of about 1.5 miles.

Many Borregans were awaken by the jolt, while others slept right through. It was felt in parts of San Diego County, according to USGS, including Anza, Warner Springs and Ramona.

No injuries or damage were immediately reported.