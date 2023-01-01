BWD Receives "Present" for Holidays

The ratepayers of the Borrego Water District (BWD) received an early Holiday Gift just before Christmas. One component of the recently adopted $1.7 Trillion Omnibus Bill approving the 2023 Federal Budget was $3.4+ M for little ‘ol BWD.

Specifically, Senator Alex Padilla and Congressman Darrell Issa sponsored a direct congressional appropriation to construct a new Transmission Main in Borrego Springs Rd and replacement of aging pipelines in the Sun Gold development. These two projects have an estimated total cost of $4.2 M and the Federal funding will provide 80% ($3.4 M). BWD will use its Capital Reserve to fund the remaining 20% ($800 k). Obtaining grant funding to satisfy as much of its capital and water right acquisition requirements as possible is a top priority for BWD Board and Staff. For example, if BWD had to use 100% ratepayer funds for these Projects, the base water rate would need to be increase by approximately $.50 per unit. BWD has 45 miles of pipeline that need to be replaced as soon as possible.

The Borrego Springs Transmission main will connect pipelines in the Walking H/Country Club areas east of Borrego Springs Road to Rango. Connecting pipelines whenever possible is a goal of most water agencies to provide redundancy for water service in the event of a break, improve water quality be eliminating/reducing dead end lines and enhanced fire protection. These benefits are achieved from what is known as a “looped system” which means water is provided from more than one direction and pipeline connections create a “loop”.

The Sun Gold development pipeline replacement is a classic example of repairing aging infrastructure. In this project, new pipelines will be installed parallel to the existing and switched over upon completion of construction. Once complete, the new lines will provide more reliable service (less leaks) and enhanced fire protection (new and/or more hydrants).

BWD has the luxury of an in-house Engineering Manager (David Dale, RCE) and it will be his responsibility for development of plans and specifications, administration of the bidding process/contract award and project management during construction. The US Environmental Protection Agency is the lead agency for the Program and BWD staff will be ready to start the project as soon as we are contacted.

For any questions on the Projects, contact David Dale at 760-767-5806.