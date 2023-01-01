"Sexually Violent Predators & Homeschooling"

Over the past year, I’ve been working to stop the placement of Sexually Violent Predators (SVPs). While we’ve been successful at stopping most from being placed in our communities, the State continues to try and dump more SVPs in San Diego County.

There are certain stipulations when it comes to the proposed placements of SVPs. Currently, SVPs are not allowed to be placed near public or private schools but can be placed near a homeschool. I believe homeschool’s should be treated exactly the same as other schools and not be forced to have an SVP live next door.

At our upcoming Board meeting, I have put forth legislation along with Supervisor Anderson to oppose any proposed placement of a sexually violent predator near a public or private school, including homeschool sites.

This is incredibly important, especially with the pending placement decision of Douglas Badger in Borrego Springs. Terrie Kellmeyer lives right across the street from this proposed placement. Terrie has three kids including two who are deaf and homeschooled.

I’m hopeful that my colleagues will support this legislation and that we can continue to find ways to stop these SVP’s from being placed in San Diego County.

As a reminder, to be classified by the state as a sexually violent predator a person has to have been convicted of a violent sex crime against at least one victim and be diagnosed with a condition that makes that person likely to reoffend. These are the worst of the worst and they should be allowed back in our community.

Jim Desmond

– San Diego County District 5 Supervisor