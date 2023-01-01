Seventh Annual February Parking Lot Event

Borrego Springs Community Methodist Church is hosting a Buy n’ Sell Event in their church parking lot on Diamond Bar, also known as Church Lane, Saturday Feb. 4, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. In the event of inclement weather, it will be rescheduled for the following weekend, Feb. 11.

Anyone can reserve a space to sell their items. We hope you will come, filling the parking lot and tables with many exciting things to buy and sell. Space rental for the sale will be $20 for a 20’ X 20’ site. You provide your own tables and display items. All proceeds from the space rental will be used to support our ministries in Borrego Springs.

For further information or to reserve a space for the parking lot sale, contact Marjorie Schuessle at 760-668-5267.