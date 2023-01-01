Estate Sales, Not to be Missed!

Two important estate sales coming up! The homes of two of Borrego’s great artists who recently passed away.

Rose Grant, an expert in sculpture, mainly marble, having learned her craft in Piestrosanta, Italy, the home of marble sculpture. There are sculptures, paintings, objects d’art, vintage clothes, and many interesting things for sale.

The other being Liesel Paris, who was very well-known to the community, owning her own gallery and having made numerous trips to the far east collecting artifacts for her gallery. She was a renown artist with her reverse style of painting, which was very special and her paintings will live on. Some of her paintings are for sale as well as many objects d’art. Two very interesting sales, not to be missed.