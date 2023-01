On Friday Jan. 27, the Borrego Library will be hosting an afternoon devoted to the field of cyberarcheology with UCSD professor Tom Levy and his colleagues from UCSD. Event includes participant live-demos of current technologies used in the field, such as virtual reality, 3-D printing and more. Live starting at 2 p.m. followed by the lecture “Cyber-Archaeology: From the Desert to the Sea” at 4 p.m.