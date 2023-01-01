Bring Your Own Bowl Lunch & Performance Series

St. Barnabas Episcopal Church – 2680 Country Club Road Borrego Springs, California 92004

Grab some culture and some lunch at the BYOB (Bring Your Own Bowl) concert and soup series. An eclectic season is in store for you to hear friends (and friends of friends) perform the lively arts in this acoustically-splendid space. Afterward, enjoy a simple lunch of soup and bread on the patio.

Take a break from your hectic winter season every Wednesday in February and March. Doors open at 11:45 am.

Performances begin at noon and last 30 minutes. Bring a favorite soup bowl (we have extras available). A donation of $5 is suggested. Funds collected will support St. Barnabas’s mission in the Borrego Valley.

February 1: Steve Hunter (piano) and John Dickie (vocals, mandolin, harmonica) do a mashup of blues, R&B, and New Orleans styles.

February 8: The Borrego concert debut of Dr. Charles von Gunten, St. Barnabas Organist.

February 15: Alan and Elaine Tulving, vocals, flute and guitar.

February 22: Singer/songwriter Matt Bosson.

March 1: Sing along with the Sentimental Journeys trio.

March 8: Always Patsy, with Robin Young sharing her popular Patsy Cline retrospective.

March 15: Violinist Beth Chafey-Hon debuts her recently-composed cycle, Water Songs.

March 22: Women’s close harmony ensemble Vocal Motion.

March 29: Collegium Borregium (flute, violin, keyboard) plays trios of Bach and Handel.

(Programs subject to change without notice.)