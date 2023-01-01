Chamber 2022 Stats

2023 is off to a great start with many visitors coming to town, but before I offer 2022 highlights I have a friendly reminder from the Chamber. In the past week, we’ve had several non-member organizations ask if they can use the Chamber bulletin board, post in the Chamber Weekly, leave flyers at the Chamber and post event notices on the website. The answer is “Yes if you are a Chamber Member.” All of those services are for Chamber Members only, join now to benefit the entire year.

2022 Stats

Chamber/Welcome Center helped over 3,100 visitors and locals.

Chamber/Welcome Center reached 150 members.

18,500 printed Visitor Guides were distributed locally; in Southern California and Arizona (This does not include the digital views)

The Chamber/Welcome Center has a paved parking lot for visitors.

The Chamber/Welcome Center is now Solar powered.

The Chamber/Welcome Center’s marketing campaigns included AAA Westways Magazine, Food & Travel Magazine, Visit California, San Diego Tourism, California Welcome Center outlets, social media outlets and much, much more.

Chamber Certified Farmer’s Market had a record 20 vendors on a regular basis.

Borrego Days Desert Festival was a success regardless of Mother Nature.

Chamber Mixers were maxed out in attendance.

Chamber Website Source – Google Analytics:

Over 75,000 logged-in to the Chamber website.

Over 220,000 page clicks from users.

Over 26,000 new users.

Now on to 2023!

