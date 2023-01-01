Lynn Dee – Handbuilding with Clay

Experience the satisfaction and fun of working with clay. Sign up for an introductory pottery class taught by Lynn Dee, an accomplished artist and popular teacher from Lummi Island, Washington. You will learn how to make texture-decorated cups, plates, vases & tiles or design your own unique piece. This class is geared for beginners and will include three days of lessons – Feb. 1, 2 and 10.

For more details and to register go to borregoartinstitute.org and click on “Classes” or visit the Borrego Art Institute and inquire within.