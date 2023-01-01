RSS

Home   About   Contact

   Sign In

Borrego Sun - Since 1949

Print  

Lynn Dee – Handbuilding with Clay

 

Last updated 1/17/2023 at 12:27pm



Experience the satisfaction and fun of working with clay. Sign up for an introductory pottery class taught by Lynn Dee, an accomplished artist and popular teacher from Lummi Island, Washington. You will learn how to make texture-decorated cups, plates, vases & tiles or design your own unique piece. This class is geared for beginners and will include three days of lessons – Feb. 1, 2 and 10.

For more details and to register go to borregoartinstitute.org and click on “Classes” or visit the Borrego Art Institute and inquire within.

You might be interested in:
 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.
 

Borrego Sun | 707 Christmas Circle, Borrego Springs, CA 92004
Ph: (760) 767-0777 | editorialsun@gmail.com | www.borregosun.com
Content and information copyright 2023 Borrego Sun, Inc.

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software
© Copyright 2023 Lions Light Corp.
— Software for newspapers & magazines


Sitemap   Privacy   Terms of Use   Submit Content   Mobile Browser

Rendered 01/19/2023 17:26