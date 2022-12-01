Borrego Springs High School Fall Athletes Honored

Last updated 12/28/2022 at 10:36am

It has been a year for the Borrego Springs High School Rams sports teams. While winter sports are still underway, the fall sports had a great season.

BSHS Athletic Director Tim White shared the many accolades earned by the athletes.

Cross Country:

Most Valuable Runner

Hannah Strate

Most Improved

Fiona Eddy

Manager Appreciation

Brian Torres

Rams Varsity Football Team Awards:

Most Valuable Player of the Year

Adan Valdez

Offensive Player of the Year

Javier Garcia

Defensive Player of the Year

Jacob Dorado

Special Teams Player of the Year

Pedro Rodriguez

Lineman of the Year

Bryan Troncoso

Coach’s Award

Angel Garcia

Rookie of the Year

Chris Alcaraz

2022 All Manzanita League Offense 8-Player Football

Kicker of the Year

Angel Delgado

1st Team All League

Adan Valdez

Bryan Troncoso

Pedro Rodriguez

2nd Team All League

Angel Vilchis

Javier Garcia

Wesley Sexton

Honorable Mention Offense

Isaac Dorado

2022 All Manzanita League Defense 8-Player Football

1st Team All League

Jacob Dorado

Brody White

Jonathan Garcia

2nd Team All League

Chris Alcaraz

Abraham Arambula

Honorable Mention Defense

Julio Medina

Lady Rams Varsity Volleyball:

Most Valuable Player

Jimena Ochoa

Best Blocker

Ailene Arias

Best Attacker

Abigail Gonzalez

Best Setter

Janessa Nehrer

Most Improved

Mariana Torres

Most Improved

Jasmile Lopez

Coach’s Award

Irene Ruiz

Junior Varsity Volleyball:

Most Valuable Player

Naylea Villareal

Best Attacker

Anavey Gonzalez

Best Setter

Melanie Urquidez

2022 All Manzanita League Girls Volleyball

Player of the Year

Jimena Ochoa

1st Team All League

Jimena Ochoa

Abigail Gonzalez

Ailene Arias

Janessa Nehrer

2nd Team All League

Mariana Torres

Jasmile Lopez

BSHS Fall Sports Student Athletes of the Year

Brody White

Jimena Ochoa

Southern Conference Fall Sports Student Athletes of the Year

Brody White

Jimena Ochoa

Southern Conference Football Coach of the Year

Tim White

Southern Conference Volleyball Coach of the Year

Fernando Alcaraz

and Roberto Mares