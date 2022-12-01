BSUSD Welding Class trip to Veridiam

Borrego Springs High School Welding students got an upfront look at welding and manufacturing operations at Veridiam Inc.

Special Thanks to Brian Joyal CEO, Chip Thomson Plant Manager, Lourdes Machado Chong Senior Quality Assurance Manager, Jorge Palma Welding Engineer & Morgan McPartland Maintenance Coordinator made this one of the best tours yet.

Students got to tour the facility in El Cajon CA, ask questions about career opportunities in manufacturing. Students were amazed at several operations on the factory floor. Including continuous tube mill operations. Then they were treated to the biggest pizza lunch these kids have ever seen! Veridiam went all out for these students giving them backpacks full of stuff for our ride back to Borrego, they also donated micrometers, calibers & tooling to aid my training in Titanium welding.

I want students to connect with resources in the industry and being connected to the CTE program we are in communication with business leaders to understand the industry needs to help align students' learning experiences to meet manufacturing needs. My students valued this day and came back to talk about their learning experience in class the next day. Field trips like this are essential to school vocational programs and we need to continue to build on the skilled trades. I encourage you to support school programs like this. It has such a big impact on students that want to pursue a career path in the skilled trades. Veridiam went above and beyond making this a memorable day for our students. Thanks to the entire Veridiam team for making this all possible.