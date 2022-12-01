Borrego Springs High School Fall Athletes Honored
It has been a year for the Borrego Springs High School Rams sports teams. While winter sports are still underway, the fall sports had a great season.
BSHS Athletic Director Tim White shared the many accolades earned by the athletes.
Cross Country:
Most Valuable Runner
Hannah Strate
Most Improved
Fiona Eddy
Manager Appreciation
Brian Torres
Rams Varsity Football Team Awards:
Most Valuable Player of the Year
Adan Valdez
Offensive Player of the Year
Javier Garcia
Defensive Player of the Year
Jacob Dorado
Special Teams Player of the Year
Pedro Rodriguez
Lineman of the Year
Bryan Troncoso
Coach’s Award
Angel Garcia
Rookie of the Year
Chris Alcaraz
2022 All Manzanita League Offense 8-Player Football
Kicker of the Year
Angel Delgado
1st Team All League
Adan Valdez
Bryan Troncoso
Pedro Rodriguez
2nd Team All League
Angel Vilchis
Javier Garcia
Wesley Sexton
Honorable Mention Offense
Isaac Dorado
2022 All Manzanita League Defense 8-Player Football
1st Team All League
Jacob Dorado
Brody White
Jonathan Garcia
2nd Team All League
Chris Alcaraz
Abraham Arambula
Honorable Mention Defense
Julio Medina
Lady Rams Varsity Volleyball:
Most Valuable Player
Jimena Ochoa
Best Blocker
Ailene Arias
Best Attacker
Abigail Gonzalez
Best Setter
Janessa Nehrer
Most Improved
Mariana Torres
Most Improved
Jasmile Lopez
Coach’s Award
Irene Ruiz
Junior Varsity Volleyball:
Most Valuable Player
Naylea Villareal
Best Attacker
Anavey Gonzalez
Best Setter
Melanie Urquidez
2022 All Manzanita League Girls Volleyball
Player of the Year
Jimena Ochoa
1st Team All League
Jimena Ochoa
Abigail Gonzalez
Ailene Arias
Janessa Nehrer
2nd Team All League
Mariana Torres
Jasmile Lopez
BSHS Fall Sports Student Athletes of the Year
Brody White
Jimena Ochoa
Southern Conference Fall Sports Student Athletes of the Year
Brody White
Jimena Ochoa
Southern Conference Football Coach of the Year
Tim White
Southern Conference Volleyball Coach of the Year
Fernando Alcaraz
and Roberto Mares